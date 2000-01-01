Unilever ADR (NYSE:UL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UL
- Market Cap$129.656bn
- SymbolNYSE:UL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINUS9047677045
Company Profile
Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club.Unilever PLC is engaged in the household products industry. The company is a supplier of fast moving consumer goods. Its areas of operations are personal care, home care, foods and refreshment.