Company Profile

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club.Unilever PLC is engaged in the household products industry. The company is a supplier of fast moving consumer goods. Its areas of operations are personal care, home care, foods and refreshment.