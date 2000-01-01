Union Asia Enterprise Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8173)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8173

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8173

  • Market CapHKD94.020m
  • SymbolSEHK:8173
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9347R1065

Company Profile

Union Asia Enterprise Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in trading of stainless steel wires, skincare and household products, nephrite, beverage and securities and the chartering out of pleasure vessel.

Latest 8173 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .