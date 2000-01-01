Company Profile

Union Financière de France Banque is a France based wealth management consulting bank offering products and services tailored to individual clients and businesses. Its product portfolio includes real estate, life insurance, financial investments, provident insurance and a range of solutions dedicated to businesses.