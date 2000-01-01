Union Financière de France Banque (EURONEXT:UFF)

European company
Company Info - UFF

  • Market Cap€254.270m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:UFF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000034548

Company Profile

Union Financière de France Banque is a France based wealth management consulting bank offering products and services tailored to individual clients and businesses. Its product portfolio includes real estate, life insurance, financial investments, provident insurance and a range of solutions dedicated to businesses.Union Financière de France Banque provides investment products in France. The Company offers a range of products like investment funds, banking services, sale of real estate and financial products, wealth management and financial management.

