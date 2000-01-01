Union Jack Oil (LSE:UJO)

UK company
Market Info - UJO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UJO

  • Market Cap£24.400m
  • SymbolLSE:UJO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B814XC94

Company Profile

Union Jack Oil PLC is an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company. The company mainly focuses on drilling, development, investment, and production in the United Kingdom hydrocarbon sector.

