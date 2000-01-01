Union Pacific Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UNP)
Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated $22 billion of revenue in 2019 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.Union Pacific Corp belongs to the rail transport industry. It provides railroad freight transportation services in North America. It transports coal, rocks, soda ash, and grains.