Union Pacific Corp (EURONEXT:UNPA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UNPA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UNPA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:UNPA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS9078181081
Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp belongs to the rail transport industry. It provides railroad freight transportation services in North America. It transports coal, rocks, soda ash, and grains.