Company Profile

Unione di Banche Italiane SpA is a financial-services company operating primarily in Italy. The group consists of banking, insurance, asset management, factoring and leasing, as well as other subsidiaries. Its strategy emphasizes growth of its customer base through various customer loyalty and cross-selling initiatives, particularly targeting the youth segment. The bank also focuses on small to midsize businesses, not just through traditional banking, but also through its consulting services. The bank has further made an increasing push toward digital banking services. UBI Banca's net interest income and net fee and commission income are both significant contributors to its net revenue.Unione di Banche Italiane SpA provides banking products & services to retail, corporate & private customers. It offers deposits, loan products & services including mortgage loans, medium & long term financing, asset management & investment banking.