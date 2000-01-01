Uniper SE (XETRA:UN02)

European company
Market Info - UN02

Company Info - UN02

  • Market Cap€9.892bn
  • SymbolXETRA:UN02
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000UNSE1V6

Company Profile

Uniper SE is an energy company. It focuses on the conventional energy world and brings together under one roof the upstream and midstream businesses.

