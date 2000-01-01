Uniphar (EURONEXT:UPR)

Company Info - UPR

  • Market Cap€283.940m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:UPR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BJ5FQX74

Company Profile

Uniphar PLC is a diversified healthcare service organisation with activities in Ireland, UK and the Benelux. The business activities of the group are functioned through Commercial & Clinical and Supply Chain Service division. The Commercial & Clinical division is focused on providing innovative sales, marketing, clinical and distribution services for pharmaco-medical clients; whereas the Supply Chain activities include offering services in respect to warehousing and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

