Uniphar (EURONEXT:UPR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UPR
- Market Cap€283.940m
- SymbolEURONEXT:UPR
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00BJ5FQX74
Company Profile
Uniphar PLC is a diversified healthcare service organisation with activities in Ireland, UK and the Benelux. The business activities of the group are functioned through Commercial & Clinical and Supply Chain Service division. The Commercial & Clinical division is focused on providing innovative sales, marketing, clinical and distribution services for pharmaco-medical clients; whereas the Supply Chain activities include offering services in respect to warehousing and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.