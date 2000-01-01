Unipol Gruppo SpA (MTA:UNI)

European company
Market Info - UNI

Company Info - UNI

  • Market Cap€3.806bn
  • SymbolMTA:UNI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004810054

Company Profile

Unipol Gruppo SpA together with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing insurance & banking products in Italy. It offers life insurance, non-life insurance, car insurance and loans for entrepreneurial activities. It is also engaged in real estate sector.

