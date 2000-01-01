Unipol Gruppo SpA (MTA:UNI)
- Market Cap€3.806bn
- SymbolMTA:UNI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- ISINIT0004810054
Company Profile
Unipol Gruppo SpA together with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing insurance & banking products in Italy. It offers life insurance, non-life insurance, car insurance and loans for entrepreneurial activities. It is also engaged in real estate sector.