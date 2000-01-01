Company Profile

UnipolSai SPA is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including nonlife insurance; life insurance; other businesses; and real estate. The company's revenue generation is mostly split between its nonlife and life insurance businesses. All of the company's revenue is generated in Italy. The company's real estate business is dedicated to redeveloping historically significant buildings. The company considers mergers and acquisitions as a component of its operational growth strategy.UnipolSai SPA together with its subsidiaries provides both life and non-life insurance products. The Company also provides services including reinsurance, real estate, as well as asset and financial management services.