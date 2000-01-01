UnipolSai SPA (MTA:US)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - US
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - US
- Market Cap€7.413bn
- SymbolMTA:US
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINIT0004827447
Company Profile
UnipolSai SPA together with its subsidiaries provides both life and non-life insurance products. The Company also provides services including reinsurance, real estate, as well as asset and financial management services.