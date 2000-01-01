UnipolSai SPA (MTA:US)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap€7.413bn
  • SymbolMTA:US
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004827447

UnipolSai SPA together with its subsidiaries provides both life and non-life insurance products. The Company also provides services including reinsurance, real estate, as well as asset and financial management services.

