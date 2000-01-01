Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX:UFAB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UFAB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UFAB

  • Market Cap$39.800m
  • SymbolAMEX:UFAB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90915J1034

Company Profile

Unique Fabricating Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market.

Latest UFAB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .