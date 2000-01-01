Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:365)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 365
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 365
- Market CapHKD2.474bn
- SymbolSEHK:365
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG9340L1063
Company Profile
Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd, formerly Sun East Technology (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the SMT equipment manufacturing, finance lease and factoring, as well as the investment in securities.