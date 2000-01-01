Company Profile

Unisys Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing IT (Information Technology) outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in two segments namely, Services and Technology. Geographically, the company operates in the US, UK and other countries.