Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UIS
- Market Cap$651.670m
- SymbolNYSE:UIS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS9092143067
Company Profile
Unisys Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing IT (Information Technology) outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in two segments namely, Services and Technology. Geographically, the company operates in the US, UK and other countries.Unisys Corp provides IT (Information Technology) outsourcing solutions and technology products to clients primarily in the government, financial services, and transportation sectors. The company operates in two segments namely Services and Technology.