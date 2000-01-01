Unitas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8020)
- Market CapHKD116.230m
- SymbolSEHK:8020
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG9345D1097
Company Profile
Unitas Holdings Ltd provides corporate finance advisory services mainly to listed and non-listed companies in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.