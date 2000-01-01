Unitas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8020)

APAC company
Market Info - 8020

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8020

  • Market CapHKD116.230m
  • SymbolSEHK:8020
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9345D1097

Company Profile

Unitas Holdings Ltd provides corporate finance advisory services mainly to listed and non-listed companies in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

