Company Profile

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, or United Breweries, is the largest producer of beer in Chile and the second- largest producer of beer in Argentina. The firm also produces nonalcoholic beverages, wines, and spirits. United Breweries generates more than 70% of its revenue in Chile, where its volume share is above 40%. The firm's international business segment (27% of revenue) sells beverages in Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay, while its wines are sold in the domestic market and exported abroad.United Breweries Co Inc is the largest producer of beer in Chile and the second- largest producer of beer in Argentina. The company also produces nonalcoholic beverages, wines, and spirits.