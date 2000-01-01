Company Profile

United Carpets Group PLC is a UK-Based carpet and bed retailer. It also engages in franchising retail outlets. The company has its business organized into the following segments, Franchising and Retail, Warehousing, and Property. Through its operating segments, the firm offers floor covering such as carpet, laminate and vinyl floorings. It also offers in-house cutting services serving the corporate stores and third parties and provides properties on lease. A substantial part of the company's revenue is generated from the Franchising and Retail segment.