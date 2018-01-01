United Co RUSAL International PJSC (SEHK:486) Share Price

486
United Co RUSAL International PJSC
APAC company
Basic Material
Aluminum
Company Profile
United Co RUSAL International PJSC produces aluminium and aluminium products. Its products are primary aluminium, aluminium alloys, high purity aluminium, wire rod, foil and packaging, aluminium powder, bauxite and alumina, silicon, gallium, corundum, and aluminium protectors. The Aluminium segment is a key revenue driver, covers the production and sale of primary aluminium and related products. Alumina segment encompasses mining and refining of bauxite into alumina and sale of alumina. The Energy segment comprises mining and sale of coal and generation and transmission of electricity produced from various sources. Mining and metals segment consists of equity investments in Norilsk Nickel.United Co Rusal PLC produces aluminium. Its products are primary aluminium, aluminium alloys, high purity aluminium, wire rod, foil and packaging, aluminium powder, bauxite and alumina, silicon, gallium, corundum and aluminium protectors.
SEHK:486
RU000A1025V3
HKD
