United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UCBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UCBA

  • Market Cap$117.460m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UCBA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorSavings & Cooperative Banks
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90984R1014

Company Profile

United Community Bancorp is the holding company for United Community Bank. The Company, through the Bank, provides traditional banking services through its office and branches in Southeastern Indiana.

Latest UCBA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .