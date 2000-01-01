United Energy Group Ltd (SEHK:467)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 467

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 467

  • Market CapHKD39.697bn
  • SymbolSEHK:467
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9231L1081

Company Profile

United Energy Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in Pakistan, production of crude oil in China, and also provides oilfield support services.

Latest 467 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .