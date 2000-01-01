United Global Ltd (SGX:43P)
- Market CapSGD159.690m
- SymbolSGX:43P
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINSG1CJ6000007
United Global Ltd is a lubricant manufacturer and a lubricant, base oils and additives trader. It provides engineered lubricants and specialty fluids for automotive, industrial and marine applications as well as metal working fluids.