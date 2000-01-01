Company Profile

United-Guardian Inc operates in the household products industry in the United States. Its key products include cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.United-Guardian Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of personal care products such as cosmetics mainly in the United States. Its portfolio also includes pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare solutions.