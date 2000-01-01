Company Profile

United Internet is a telecommunications provider that operates through two segments, access, and applications. The access segment earns revenue by providing broadband and mobile services to homes, individuals, and small to midsize enterprises. The applications segment generates revenue from marketing services, managed services, and personal information management. The customer segment is the same as the access segment. The company owns fiber and data center infrastructure. United Internet generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.United Internet AG is a telecommunications provider. It offers internet access services serving home users, small offices and home offices, and small-to-medium sized companies. It also offers hotline and help desk services to international corporations.