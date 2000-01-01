Company Profile

United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. United Laboratories is organized into three revenue streams, including Intermediate products, Bulk medicine, and Finished products. The company's Finished products segment includes antibiotic products, capsule casings, and other medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Bulk medicine segment, followed by Finished products. Most of the company's sales are generated in China, followed by Europe and India.United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is a drug manufacturing company. The company offers antibiotic products, capsule casings, and other medicines, bulk medicine and intermediate products to the Chinese pharmaceutical industries.