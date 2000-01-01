United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3933)

APAC company
Market Info - 3933

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3933

  • Market CapHKD8.461bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3933
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8813K1085

Company Profile

United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is a drug manufacturing company. The company offers antibiotic products, capsule casings, and other medicines, bulk medicine and intermediate products to the Chinese pharmaceutical industries.

Latest 3933 news

