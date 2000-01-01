United Networks Ltd (ASX:UNL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UNL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UNL

  • Market CapAUD15.010m
  • SymbolASX:UNL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000UNL1

Company Profile

United Networks Ltd provides telecommunication services. It offers data management, fleet management, office broadband, digital phone and other services.

Latest UNL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .