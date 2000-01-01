Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Ltd is a real estate development company. The company is focused on the development and resale of land and buildings, Investment in the form of rental properties. The group has three operating segments: Investment, Land development and Resale and Others. Its investment segment includes the holding of investment properties to generate rental income, capital appreciation or both. Land development and resale segment include development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. Others segment includes operations of hotel and food and beverage outlets, provision of facilities support services and car park operations. The group generates a majority of revenue from Land development and resale.