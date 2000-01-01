United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UOS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:UOS
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000UOS4
Company Profile
United Overseas Australia Ltd is a real estate development company. The company is focused on the development and resale of land and buildings, Investment in the form of rental properties. The group has three operating segments: Investment, Land development and Resale and Others. Its investment segment includes the holding of investment properties to generate rental income, capital appreciation or both. Land development and resale segment include development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. Others segment includes operations of hotel and food and beverage outlets, provision of facilities support services and car park operations. The group generates a majority of revenue from Land development and resale.United Overseas Australia Ltd is engaged in the development and resale of land and buildings, investing in rental properties and UOA REIT, and operations of hotels and food and beverages outlets.