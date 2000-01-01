Company Profile

United Overseas Bank is a diversified financial institution based in Singapore with regional reach spanning Greater China and Southeast Asia. Key countries are mainly in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. Singapore is its core market, making up 60% of total assets. The group offers a wide range of services, including consumer, commercial and corporate, and investment banking; corporate finance; treasury services; and wealth management, insurance, and brokerage services. The group has a branch network of more than 500 offices in 19 countries.United Overseas Bank Ltd is a financial service provider offering personal financial services, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking, capital market activities, treasury services, venture capital management and insurance.