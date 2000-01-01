Company Profile

United Overseas Insurance Ltd is a Singapore-based company engaged in underwriting of general insurance business and reinsurance. The company's general insurance products cover a broad spectrum of classes of insurance, among which are fire, marine, motor, engineering, general accident, and liability business. The company's segments include Singapore Insurance Fund (SIF), which is for insurance business relating to Singapore policies, Offshore Insurance Fund (OIF), which is for insurance business relating to offshore policies and Shareholders' Fund (SHF), which relates to the company's investment activities of its non-insurance funds. It derives key revenue from the SIF segment. The group has a business presence in Singapore, ASEAN countries and other countries.United Overseas Insurance Ltd is engaged in underwriting of general insurance business and reinsurance. The company's general insurance products include fire, marine, motor, engineering, general accident and liability business.