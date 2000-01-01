Company Profile

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic U.S. package operations generate 61% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Less-than-truckload shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remaining 19%.United Parcel Service Inc is a package delivery organization and provider of supply chain management solutions. Its services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, insurance and financing.