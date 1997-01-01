Company Profile

United Rentals Inc is the world's largest equipment rental company, and principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 13% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its fleet now includes a range of specialty equipment. In 2018, United Rentals' revenue was approximately $8 billion and its fleet included $14.3 billion of equipment at original cost.United Rentals Inc operates in the rental and leasing industry. It provides equipment on rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, government entities.