Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting and selling company. It is in the business of production and sale of antimony, silver, gold and zeolite products. The company has operating units namely United States Antimony operations, Mexican antimony operations, the United States zeolite operations and Precious metals. Its products and services include Antimony oxide, Antimony Metal, Gold, Silver and storage, handling and packaging services. The firm generates the majority of its revenues from the United States Antimony operations. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.