United States Cellular Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:USM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - USM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - USM
- Market Cap$2.886bn
- SymbolNYSE:USM
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS9116841084
Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp is a US-based wireless telecommunications service provider. It provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The company also offers smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices that are backed by the company's high-speed networks, including a fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. It derives revenue in the form of service revenue and equipment revenue, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of services. All the wireless operating markets of the company are in the United States.United States Cellular Corp is a wireless telecommunications service provider. Its ownership interests include consolidated and investment interests in licenses covering portions of nearly 20 states & total population of around 30 million.