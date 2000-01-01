Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp is a US-based wireless telecommunications service provider. It provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The company also offers smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices that are backed by the company's high-speed networks, including a fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. It derives revenue in the form of service revenue and equipment revenue, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of services. All the wireless operating markets of the company are in the United States.United States Cellular Corp is a wireless telecommunications service provider. Its ownership interests include consolidated and investment interests in licenses covering portions of nearly 20 states & total population of around 30 million.