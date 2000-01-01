United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - USM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - USM

  • Market Cap$2.386bn
  • SymbolNYSE:USM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9116841084

Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp is a US-based wireless telecommunications service provider. It provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The company also offers smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices that are backed by the company's high-speed networks, including a fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. It derives revenue in the form of service revenue and equipment revenue, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of services. All the wireless operating markets of the company are in the United States.United States Cellular Corp is a wireless telecommunications service provider. Its ownership interests include consolidated and investment interests in licenses covering portions of nearly 20 states & total population of around 30 million.

Latest USM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .