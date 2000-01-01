Company Profile

U.S. Steel is an integrated steel producer, with roughly 18 million tons of steelmaking capacity across the United States and Slovakia. The company produces flat-rolled and tubular products for a wide variety of end markets and applications. U.S. Steel also operates four iron ore mining sites and engages in rail and barge transport services.United States Steel Corp is an integrated steel producer. Its products include flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. Its products cater to automotive, construction and energy companies.