United Strength Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2337)

APAC company
Market Info - 2337

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2337

  • Market CapHKD1.391bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2337
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9354A1031

Company Profile

United Strength Power Holdings Ltd operates a vehicle natural gas refuelling station in Jilin province of China. The company sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.

