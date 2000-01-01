United Strength Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2337)
- Market CapHKD1.391bn
- SymbolSEHK:2337
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG9354A1031
United Strength Power Holdings Ltd operates a vehicle natural gas refuelling station in Jilin province of China. The company sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.