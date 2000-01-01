United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UU.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UU.

  • Market Cap£6.493bn
  • SymbolLSE:UU.
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B39J2M42

Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is engaged in utility operations. The company, through its subsidiaries owns and manages a regulated water and wastewater network.

Latest UU. news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

UU. Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .