Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, offering medical benefits to nearly 50 million members across its U.S. and international businesses. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company in the United States. It designs products, provides services and applies technologies that improve access to health and well-being services, and make health care more affordable.