Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, offering medical benefits to nearly 50 million members across its U.S. and international businesses. As the leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained unrivaled scale compared with its peers in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investment behind its Optum franchises has created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company in the United States. It designs products, provides services and applies technologies that improve access to health and well-being services, and make health care more affordable.