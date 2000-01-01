Uniti SA (EURONEXT:ALUNT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALUNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALUNT

  • Market Cap€25.310m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALUNT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012709160

Company Profile

Uniti SA is engaged in the development and promotion of residential real turnkey projects for local authorities and social landlords. The Company offers mainly retirement homes, campuses for students and social rental housing.

Latest ALUNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .