Company Profile

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.