Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UBX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBX

  • Market Cap$383.150m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UBX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91381U1016

Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on age-associated diseases such as arthritis, vision loss and cognitive decline.

Latest UBX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .