Unity Energy Corp (TSX:UTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UTY
- Market CapCAD6.650m
- SymbolTSX:UTY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA91330C4002
Company Profile
Unity Energy Corp is an exploration stage company. It mainly engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties.