Unity Investments Holdings Ltd (SEHK:913)

Market Info - 913

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 913

  • Market CapHKD52.140m
  • SymbolSEHK:913
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9285J3719

Company Profile

Unity Investments Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment company. The principal activities of the company are to invest in both listed and unlisted companies.

