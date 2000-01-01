Unity Investments Holdings Ltd (SEHK:913)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 913
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 913
- Market CapHKD52.140m
- SymbolSEHK:913
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG9285J3719
Company Profile
Unity Investments Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment company. The principal activities of the company are to invest in both listed and unlisted companies.