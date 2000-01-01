Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UNVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UNVR

  • Market Cap$4.035bn
  • SymbolNYSE:UNVR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91336L1070

Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The company's chemicals portfolio includes acids and bases, surfactants, glycols, inorganic compounds, alcohols, as well as general and other specialty chemicals.

Latest UNVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .