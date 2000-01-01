Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE:UNVR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UNVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UNVR
- Market Cap$4.035bn
- SymbolNYSE:UNVR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS91336L1070
Company Profile
Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The company's chemicals portfolio includes acids and bases, surfactants, glycols, inorganic compounds, alcohols, as well as general and other specialty chemicals.