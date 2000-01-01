Company Profile

Universal Corp is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures leaf tobacco from farmers, processes it, and sells it to companies that manufacture consumer tobacco products. Universal does not manufacture or sell any consumer products itself. More than 15% of total company revenue comes from the North America segment, which sells cigarette tobacco in North America. Approximately three quarters of revenue is from the Other Regions segment, which sells cigarette tobacco outside North America. The remainder of company revenue is from the Other Tobacco Operations segment, which sells dark air-cured tobacco (used primarily in cigar, pipe, and smokeless products), oriental tobacco, and services worldwide.Universal Corp is a leaf tobacco supplier. It is engaged in procuring and processing flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.