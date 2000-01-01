Company Profile

Universal Forest Products Inc produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three main customer categories: retail, industrial, and construction. The retail category, which generates the most revenue, sells lumber products to retailers, including big-box home improvement retailers. The industrial category sells wood pallets, boxes, packaging crates, and other containers used for industrial shipping. The construction category sells manufactured housing and building materials to the construction industry. The vast majority of Universal Forest Products' revenue is generated in the United States.Universal Forest Products Inc and its subsidiaries supply wood and wood-alternative products to three primary markets namely retail,industrial and construction.