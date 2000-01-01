Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd (SEHK:2211)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2211

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2211

  • Market CapHKD189.290m
  • SymbolSEHK:2211
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9302L1023

Company Profile

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd is a pharmaceutical retailer engaged in the distribution and retail of drugs, healthcare products and other pharmaceutical products in the northeastern region of China.

Latest 2211 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .