Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd (SEHK:2211)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2211
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2211
- Market CapHKD189.290m
- SymbolSEHK:2211
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
- Currency
- ISINKYG9302L1023
Company Profile
Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd is a pharmaceutical retailer engaged in the distribution and retail of drugs, healthcare products and other pharmaceutical products in the northeastern region of China.